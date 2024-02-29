February 29, 2024 04:31 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - BENGALURU

Accusing the Congress government in Karnataka of failure to comply with the law and order norms as well as upholding of constitutional values, the opposition BJP petitioned Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot to recommend to the Centre dismissal of the government.

A delegation of BJP legislators, led by Leader of Opposition R. Ashok, took the political fight against the Congress government, with respect to the alleged raising of ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans in Vidhana Soudha, beyond the legislature by lobbing the ball in the court of the Governor. BJP legislators marched to the Raj Bhavan to petition the Governor after boycotting the legislature session to protest against delay in arresting those who allegedly raised ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans while celebrating the victory of Congress leader Nassir Hussain in the Rajya Sabha elections.

In the petition, the BJP legislators described the episode of alleged pro-Pakistan sloganeering in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha as an anti-national act, and suspected that those behind the episode may be having Pakistani terror links.

Accusing the Congress government of trying to hush up the issue by asking the authorities probing the case to file closure reports, the BJP delegation demanded that the issue be probed by national agencies, like NIA or IB, to bring out the truth and also to throw light on whether there is any terror link to it.

The delegation further alleged that Karnataka has witnessed a series of incidents reflecting failure of law and order as well as upholding constitutional values ever since the Congress came to power. Blaming such a situation on the alleged minority appeasement policy of the Congress government, the delegation said the situation has not only disturbed peace, but also resulted in distress and unrest among various classes of people.

They appealed to the Governor to seek a response from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Home Minister G. Parameshwara with respect to the episode of pro-Pakistan sloganeering.

The delegation sought time from the Governor to discuss in detail issues related to alleged diversion of funds meant for the welfare of Dalits, and failure of the Congress government to adhere to constitutional norms by allegedly abusing the Centre.

The delegation accused the Congress government of showing step-motherly treatment towards downtrodden people by illegally diverting ₹11,077 crore earmarked for the welfare of Dalits under SCSP and TSP scheme in 2023-24 towards funding of its poll guarantee schemes.

The delegation accused the Congress government of misusing the Governor’s speech to the joint session of the State legislature and presentation of the State budget by the Chief Minister to abuse the Centre. The government had also violated norms, precedence and legislature rules by adopting a resolution against the Centre in the Assembly without informing the opposition about its move, they alleged.

They accused the State Government of failing in its constitutional duty to help farmers in distress during drought and charged it with snatching the scholarships of the children of labourers.

