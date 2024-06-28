GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP urged to appoint Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as Leader of Opposition in Council

State vice-president of the party Scheduled Castes Morcha Ambaraya Ashtagi has said that this will consolidate votes of the communities

Published - June 28, 2024 08:53 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Ambaraya Ashtagi is the State vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha

Ambaraya Ashtagi is the State vice-president of the BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

BJP Scheduled Castes Morcha State vice-president Ambaraya Ashtagi has urged the party high command to appoint Chalavadi Narayanaswamy as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

Mr. Ashtagi, addressing presspersons here on Thursday, said that following the election of Kota Srinivas Poojary as Member of Parliament in the recent Lok Sabha polls, the BJP is now tasked with appointing a new Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council.

The BJP has appointed B.Y. Vijayendra, a leader from Lingayat community, as party State president and R. Ashok, a Vokkaliga strongman, as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly.

The party must appoint a leader from the Scheduled Castes as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council to strengthen the party, Mr. Ashtagi said.

In the recent parliamentary elections, of the five seats reserved for Scheduled Castes in the State, both the Congress and the BJP won two seats each, while one seat was secured by the Janata Dal (Secular).

And, the two seats reserved for Scheduled Tribes have been won by the Congress.

Appointing a legislator from the Dalit community as Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council will help in strengthening the party from the grassroots level, while, at the same time, consolidating the votes of the right-hand and left-hand communities among the Scheduled Castes, Mr. Ashtagi averred.

