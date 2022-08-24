BJP unaware of the life of their leader: Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge, former Minister and KPCC spokesperson, on Wednesday said V.D. Savarkar proposed two-nation theory at the Hindu Mahasabha meeting in 1937 and the Muslim League adopted a similar resolution three years later.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Kharge said Savarkar did not support the Quit India Movement in 1942 and supported the division of the country on religious lines during the colonial rule.

The BJP has been indulging in politics over Savarkar with the launch of the “Veer Savarkar Rath Yatra” from Mysuru and attacking Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for his critical comments against the Hindutva ideologue. “The BJP leaders speak volumes about ‘Akhanda Bharat’ but their leader Savarkar stood for division of the country,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

He said Savarkar did not consider cow as a “sacred animal”, but as a “useful animal”, while adding that the BJP leaders were unaware of the life and achievements of their own leader.

The BJP and Hindu outfits would be insulting Savarkar and Lord Ganesh by placing the photographs of Savarkar at the pandals during the festival, Mr. Kharge claimed.