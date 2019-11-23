‘BJP trying to tarnish Tipu’s image’

Writer Banjagere Jayaprakash has criticised the BJP government for cancelling Tipu Jayanti celebrations in the State. “B.S.Yediyurappa came to power at a time when some parts of the State were witnessing floods while drought prevailed in other areas. But his priority as the Chief Minister was to cancel Tipu Jayanti.”

Speaking at a seminar organised by Tipu Sultan Itihasa Samrakshana Samiti here on Saturday, the writer opined that the British, against whom Tipu fought, tried to tarnish his image by raising the communal issue in his lifetime. The Hindutva forces were following a similar line of thought to defame him now, he said.

When the British defeated Tipu Sultan, they claimed that they have defeated the ruler whose dynasty had come to power defeating Hindu kings. However, one should not forget the fact that during those days the British had a good rapport with several other Muslim rulers, who had also come to power defeating the Hindu kings. “Tipu fought for his land till his last breath. When we call others like Kittur Rani Chennamma and Jhansi Rani Lakshmibai as freedom fighters, why should we hesitate to call Tipu a freedom fighter”, he wondered.

Jnanaprakash Swamy of Urilinga Peddi Mutt, Razak Ustad, vice-president of Hyderabad Karnataka Horata Samiti, historian Dharmendra Kumar, Muneer Katipalla of DYFI, Dharmesh of CITU, and H.M. Shivanna were present.