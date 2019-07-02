BJP trying to impose President’s rule on State: Rayaraddi

Former Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi has said that the resignation of two Congress leaders was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ploy to impose President’s rule and conduct midterm polls in the State.

Addressing presspersons here on Tuesday, he said even those in the BJP knew that forming the government by getting the resignation of two MLAs was not possible.

“The BJP high command too is not interested in bringing down the coalition government immediately through ‘Operation Lotus’ and making former Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa the Chief Minister again. That’s why they are indulging in back-door tactics to bring down the government and impose President’s rule,” he said.

‘Involves ₹600 cr.’

Mr. Rayaraddi alleged that in order to purchase a bulk of MLAs to bring down the govenrment, they would need a minimum of ₹600 crore. “As he knows the scenario and the expenditure involved, Home Minister Amit Shah has considered it better to hold fresh elections instead,” he said.

Maintaining that the resignations of Congress MLAs B.S. Anand Singh and Ramesh Jarkiholi would become invalid as per law, Mr. Rayaraddi said that the Assembly Speaker would have a month’s time to decide on it.