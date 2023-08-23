BJP trying to do politics on every issue, says M.B. Patil

August 23, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Industries and Infrastructure development M.B. Patil on Wednesday said that unable to bear the loss in the Assembly elections, BJP leaders are trying to do politics in every issue, including the Cauvery.

Speaking to presspersons in Gadag on Wednesday, he said that: ”At a time when deficit rainfall has caused problems to farmers, particularly those in Mandya, the Central Water Commission has asked the State to release 10,000 cusecs of water from the Cauvery. We are unable to release 10,000 cusecs for our use and at such a juncture, Tamil Nadu has sought release of 24,000 cusecs of water. We have approached the Supreme Court and we will get relief by effectively presenting our case.”

On the allegation by BJP leader C.T. Ravi that the State has released water to Tamil Nadu for protecting the interests of Opposition alliance, Mr. Patil said that when the Opposition parties were in power, they also released water. “We have not released water to appease the DMK-led government. Water has been released as per the order of CWC. Can we say the Central government has ordered release of water?” he said.

Mocking the BJP for not being able to appoint a Leader of Opposition, he said that considering the pitiable situation the BJP is in, many legislators are contemplating leaving the party. To cover up their sorry state of affairs, BJP leaders have begun doing politics over the Cauvery issue.

Moreover, the BJP has always indulged in doing politics over emotional issues. They have done so earlier in the cases of hijab, halal, religion and caste, he said.

To a query on Congress ghar wapsi, he said that the high command will decide on whom to take back into the party fold. “All will not be welcomed back with closed eyes. After consulting party workers, only those who are likely to strengthen the party will be allowed to come back,” he said.

Mr. Ravi’s statement that those who have little bit of dignity left in them will not go back to Congress, Mr. Patil mocked Mr. Ravi saying that people have sent him home because he has a lot of dignity. Considering the BJP dispensation as a 40% commission government, the people have treated it as a party with a lot of dignity and sent it home after electing the Congress with 135 seats, he said.

On the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s statement that the Congress government will not survive five years, Mr. Patil likened Mr. Kumaraswamy’s plight to that of Mr. [C.T.] Ravi. Mr. Kumaraswamy was hoping that no party will come to power without the support of the Janata Dal(S) and the results have deeply pained him. Naturally, he is issuing such statements, he said.

On Chandrayaan-3, he said that the achievement of Indian scientists highlights India’s place in science and technology at the international level.