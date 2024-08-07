ADVERTISEMENT

BJP trying to destabilise Congress government, says KPCC women’s chief 

Published - August 07, 2024 08:52 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

KPCC women’s wing Pushpa Amarnath releasing posters listing scams that allegedly took place during the BJP rule, in Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee women’s wing chief Pushpa Amarnath lashed out at the BJP for ‘’targeting’’ Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on MUDA issue and said that it was an attempt to destabilise a popular government.

Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, Ms. Amarnath said it was part of a larger conspiracy by the BJP because it was unable to digest the rise of Mr. Siddaramaiah as a popular leader. ‘’Mr. Siddaramaiah has emerged as a mass leader and a major power and the BJP is unable to stomach his growth,” she said.

Ms. Amarnath said the BJP had no moral right to question Mr. Siddaramaiah or accuse him of corruption when he was in no way connected with it. ‘’On the contrary, there is a list of scams that took place when the BJP was in power,” she said.

Ms. Amarnath alleged that the corruption during BJP was so deep rooted that it did not diminish even during the pandemic. “The BJP had attained the notoriety of running a 40% commission government, while party leaders like B.Y. Vijayendra and others were involved in various scams,” she alleged.

She said the ongoing BJP padayatra was by political leaders full of moral turpitude and released posters listing the ‘scams’ that allegedly took place under the BJP rule.

