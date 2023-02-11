BJP trying to delete Congress supporters’ names from electoral roll, alleges Congress

February 11, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Former Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council and Congress leader B.R. Patil alleged that 6,670 ‘fake applications’ were submitted online requesting deletion of names in the electoral roll without the knowledge of the actual voters in Aland constituency.

“Unknown people purchasing new SIM cards and sending applications online in the name of actual voters, who are traditionally Congress supporters, requesting the deletion of their names in the electoral roll on the grounds of relocation is the modus operandi used in Aland constituency. As many as 6,670 such fake applications have been submitted and Booth Level Officers (BLOs) have received the applications on their mobiles. These voters, in whose names the applications are filed, have not relocated to any other constituency nor are they aware of the applications sent in their names to the Election Commission of India requesting deletion of their names in the electoral roll,” Mr. Patil said.

Addressing a media conference along with Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Priyank Kharge at the local party office in Kalaburagi on Saturday, Mr. Patil said that most of the fake applications were submitted from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

“It is the well-woven conspiracy by BJP which is afraid of its defeat in the Assembly elections. In a desperate bid to retain power in the State, it is adopting such manipulative methods against its opponents, especially the Congress, by targeting their traditional votes. It is shown in such a way that the voters of Aland constituency have applied for the deletion of their names after their relocation to other places and States. The applications were sent without filling the Form No. 7. It is suspected that the task is outsourced to a Hubballi-based group which has an all-India network and is an expert in doing such fraudulent things,” Mr. Patil said.

Mr. Patil directly held Subhash Guttedar, a BJP leader and MLA for Aland, responsible for the act.

“Mr. Guttedar is behind this. We have unearthed around 40 cases. The Deputy Commissioner and the District Election Officer should take it seriously and order an enquiry in to the scam,” Mr. Patil said.

In the 2018 Assembly Elections, Mr. Patil, then the incumbent MLA for Aland, was defeated by Mr. Guttedar and his candidature for the 2023 Assembly elections is almost sure.

Mr. Priyank said that the conspiracy might not have been confined to Aland constituency alone but extended to all constituencies in the State considering the track-record of the BJP which has done similar missives in the past.

“BJP is afraid of losing power in the State. It has, hence, resorted to such a wrong and illegal route in its desperate bid to retain power. The charisma of State BJP leaders such as B.S. Yediyurappa, Basavaraj Bommai and Prahlad Joshi is not working to attract voters. That is why they are heavily dependent on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. Instead of reviewing party work and strategy to face elections, these leaders resorted to reviewing electoral rolls. We will file an official complaint with the Election Commission of India on Monday,” Mr. Priyank said.