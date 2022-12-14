BJP trying to deceive SCs and STs on hiking reservation, says Parameshwara

December 14, 2022 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Former president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) G. Parameshwara on Wednesday accused the BJP of trying to deceive the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) on the issue of increasing the quantum of reservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fielding reporters’ queries, he said the BJP government in the State was claiming that it will increase the quantum of reservation through an ordinance, but an Union Minister, in a recent statement in Parliament, had said there was no proposal before the Centre to alter the ceiling of 50 per cent on reservation.

“There is contradiction in the statements of the State government and the Centre”, he said adding that it was not possible to increase the quantum of reservation without bringing an amendment to the 9 th schedule of the Constitution in Parliament.

The BJP government in the State had recently decided to increase the quantum of reservation from 15 to 17 per cent for SCs and from 3 to 7 per cent for STs

For the reservation to be increased, Mr. Parameshwar said a resolution to the effect should be passed in the State Legislature and sent to the Union Government, which should amend the 9 th schedule to change the cap on reservation.

The State government’s assurance in the regard cannot become effective unless an amendment is made to the 9 th schedule,, he said while claiming that the BJP government was only trying to “fool” the people.

The Congress party, on the contrary, was committed to increasing the reservation for Dalits in proportion to their population. The party will include the proposal in its manifesto for the coming Assembly elections in the State and an assurance to implement the same in a “time-bound” manner will be made at the upcoming Dalit convention in Chitradurga.

He said it was the Congress party that laid the foundation for increasing the reservation for Dalits by appointing the Justice (Retd) Nagmohan Das Committee in the regard during the coalition rule. After the coalition government collapsed, the succeeding BJP government sat over the report even while a seer sat io dharna for more than 250 days. “Why was it not done earlier?”, Mr. Parameshwar questioned, accusing the BJP government of taking up the issue only when the elections were approaching.