BJP trying to create Hindu-Muslim narrative: Santosh Lad

January 08, 2024 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Lambasting the Bharatiya Janata Party, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has said that the BJP is trying to create another Hindu-Muslim narrative for the sake of the Lok Sabha elections as it has nothing to speak on development.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Lad said that the BJP is trying to build a Hindu-Muslim conflict narrative just for the sake of winning elections.

“I want to put it on record, where were these Hindutva activists when around 44 lakh people died due to COVID-19 pandemic. And, there were none to perform their last rituals? When children and family members were reluctant to conduct funerals, most of the funerals were carried out by members of Muslim community. Why did they not oppose them then?” he sought to know.

Mr. Lad, who made no effort to hide his displeasure over comments passed by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi likening the rule under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to IS rule, termed it the most irresponsible comment from a politician in a responsible position.

“What does Mr. Joshi mean to say? Does he mean that he is living under IS? If that is the case, then they should not have been here. It is absolutely wrong to speak like that. I have respect for him, but does that mean that he should speak like that? You (media) should also question them when they (BJP) speak like that,” he said.

“In the history of India, no Prime Minister went to Pakistan to greet and have biryani. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Nawaz Sharief’s house to have biryani with him. Let us debate on it. Does Mr. Joshi has an answer to that? he asked.

Mr. Lad also sought to know why the BJP has suddenly developed an interest in Srikanth Poojari who was recently released on bail after his arrest in connection with the 1992 rioting case.

“Mr. Poojari was arrested because of the cases against him during a routine procedure. Where were all these BJP leaders for the last 30 years? Has Mr. Joshi ever met him? Does he know about his kith and kin? All this interest is now because they have an issue,” he said.