BJP to take up two-day special campaign in all 224 constituencies from today

April 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The ruling BJP is taking up a two-day special campaign (Vishesha Maha Prachar Abhiyan) in all the 224 Assembly constituencies from Tuesday.

The campaign involves door-to-door visits by the party workers to create awareness among people about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the State besides roadshows by leaders and public meetings, according to party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Kateel said 98 Central leaders of the party, including national president J.P. Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, will participate in the proposed campaign along with 150 State leaders.

