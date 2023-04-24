ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to take up two-day special campaign in all 224 constituencies from today

April 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling BJP is taking up a two-day special campaign (Vishesha Maha Prachar Abhiyan) in all the 224 Assembly constituencies from Tuesday.

The campaign involves door-to-door visits by the party workers to create awareness among people about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the State besides roadshows by leaders and public meetings, according to party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Kateel said 98 Central leaders of the party, including national president J.P. Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, will participate in the proposed campaign along with 150 State leaders.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US