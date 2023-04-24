HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to take up two-day special campaign in all 224 constituencies from today

April 24, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ruling BJP is taking up a two-day special campaign (Vishesha Maha Prachar Abhiyan) in all the 224 Assembly constituencies from Tuesday.

The campaign involves door-to-door visits by the party workers to create awareness among people about the achievements of the BJP government at the Centre and the State besides roadshows by leaders and public meetings, according to party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru on Monday, Mr. Kateel said 98 Central leaders of the party, including national president J.P. Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, and U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adithyanath, will participate in the proposed campaign along with 150 State leaders.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.