BJP to take up campaign against ‘diversion of funds’ meant for Dalit welfare

Published - July 11, 2024 09:54 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, along with Karnataka State co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, during the party’s State office-bearers’ meeting, in Bengaluru on Thursday.

BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra, along with Karnataka State co-in-charge Sudhakar Reddy, during the party’s State office-bearers’ meeting, in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Apart from staging protests against the Congress government over the alleged irregularities in the Maharshi Valmiki ST Development Corporation and MUDA, the Opposition BJP has decided to launch a campaign against the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare under the Scheduled Castes Sub-Allocation and Tribal-Sub Allocation (Planning, Allocation and Utilisation of Financial Resources) Act, 2013, to the guarantee schemes.

The BJP has decided to lay siege to the Vidhana Soudha on July 15, the first day of the monsoon session of the legislature, condemning what it calls the “anti-Dalit” policy of the State government. The BJP has decided to rope in its members from the SC/ST communities who have contested the local body elections to participate in the protest.

This would be followed by taluk-level campaigns by the party within July 30 to create public awareness about the alleged diversion of funds meant for Dalit welfare, it is learnt.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party State office-bearers held in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the office-bearers’ meeting, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra accused the Congress government of meting out injustice to Dalits by diverting funds meant for them. He alleged that the government had diverted ₹24,000 crore that had been earmarked for Dalit welfare under the SCSA & TSA scheme over the last two years for other purposes, including guarantees.

Referring to the alleged financial irregularities in the Maharshi development corporation, he alleged that the government was acting against the interests of STs. BJP State general secretary V. Sunil Kumar alleged that the Congress lacked commitment towards Dalits’ welfare though it claims to follow social justice.

