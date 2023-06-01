BJP to take up ‘betrayal’ poster campaign if Congress fails to implement ‘guarantees’ in full

June 01, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ahead of the crucial meeting of the State Cabinet to decide on the mode of implementation of pre-poll ‘guarantees’, the Opposition BJP has cautioned the Congress of branding it as a “betrayer” and taking up a poster campaign if it failed to keep up its promise of implementing all the ‘guarantees’ in full.

Speaking to media persons at the party office here on Thursday, BJP State general secretary and MLC N. Ravikumar demanded that the Congress government implement all the ‘guarantees’ made by it to people before the elections. “Friday’s Cabinet meeting should walk the talk by giving the green signal to implementation of all the poll guarantees,” he said.

“Before the polls, the Congress said all households would get 200 units of free power. But now they are saying that it cannot be given to all the families. This is betrayal. They have indicated that there will be certain conditions for other schemes too,” he said.

Claiming that an estimated ₹85,000 crore is required for the implementation of all the ‘guarantees’, he urged the government to specify how would it raise resources for the same.

He said the Congress in Rajasthan had promised several pre-poll guarantees but had failed to keep its word after coming to power.

