BJP to take misrule of Congress before people: Arun Singh

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh, BJP State President Nalinkumar Kateel, and MLAs Jagadish Shettar and C.T. Ravi, during two-day BJP State Executive Meeting, in Hubballi, December 28, 2021   | Photo Credit: PTI

BJP executive committee has resolved to take the issue of misrule and Corruption of Congress led by former chief minister Siddaramaiah before the people, BJP State-in-charge Arun Singh has said.

Speaking to press persons on the sidelines of BJP State executive committee meeting in Hubballi on December 29, Mr. Singh said that during the tenure of Siddaramaiah there was rampant corruption because of which some officials even took the extreme step of ending their lives. The committee has resolved to take these issues before the people, he said.

He said the meeting also resolved to strengthen the party from the booth level and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai for their pro people, pro development works.

He said under the leadership of Mr. Modi and Mr. Bommai, the party would win 150 seats.


