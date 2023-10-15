HamberMenu
BJP to stage two-day protest from today seeking resignation of CM, Dy.CM

October 15, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition BJP will be staging a protest in all district and taluk centres for two days from Monday demanding resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, linking them to the money that was unearthed during the recent I-T raids in Bengaluru. 

Disclosing this to mediapersons in Bengaluru on Sunday, BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel said while the district units of the party would stage protests at the district centres on Monday, the Assembly constituencies’ units would stage a protest in their jurisdiction on Tuesday. 

Accusing the Congress government of indulging in corruption at all levels, he said different rates had been fixed for different officials for posting. 

He alleged that there was a link between the release of money towards the pending bills of BBMP contractors and over ₹40 crore that had been unearthed during the I-T raids subsequently. 

He alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka was using the State as an ATM for pumping money into five States that are going to Assembly polls. 

He said that the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister should quit immediately owning up moral responsibility. 

