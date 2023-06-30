ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to stage satyagraha on July 4 demanding ‘proper implementation’ of guarantee schemes

June 30, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

While BJP workers will stage satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Vidhana Soudha premises, party legislators will stage a protest in both the houses of state legislature

The Hindu Bureau

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to stage one-day satyagraha both inside and outside the legislature Houses on July 4 demanding “effective implementation” of the pre-poll guarantees assured by the Congress.

This was decided at a meeting of State office-bearers convened by the party in Bengaluru on Friday. BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa told reporters that BJP workers would stage the satyagraha in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises from morning till evening on that day. On the same day, BJP’s legislators would also stage a protest inside both the legislature Houses, he said.

The protesters would demand that the promises made in the guarantee cards that were signed by Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar and distributed to most of the households before the Assembly elections should be distributed in letter and spirit, he said.

Alleging that the Congress was trying to implement only a “toned down version” of its promises, he demanded that a total of 200 units of free power should be provided to every household unlike the present system of pegging the free power supply to the household’s average consumption level.

