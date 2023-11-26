HamberMenu
BJP to set up legal helpline for its workers active on social media

November 26, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alleging that he was getting complaints about the police harassing BJP workers who are criticising the Congress government on social media, BJP State president B. Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said 24-hour control rooms would be set up at the party State and district offices to help such workers.

Asking party workers not to be scared, he said the BJP would stand with them. On the occasion of the Constitution Day, he said the police did not have the power to curtail freedom of expression that had been granted by the Constitution. 

