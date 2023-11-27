HamberMenu
BJP to seek White Paper on State finances during Belagavi session

November 27, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

 The BJP will demand a White Paper on the status of State finances in the ensuing legislature session at Belagavi.

“The State government is bankrupt. The treasury is empty as government has implemented guarantees and that too in an erratic manner. That is why the State is unable to release compensation to drought-hit farmers,” Leader of the Opposition R. Ashok told reporters on Monday.

He said that though people are in distress, the State government has remained indifferent. “Instead of blaming the Centre, let the government state its role and responsibility. During our government, we had doubled the compensation amount over NDRF norms. Later, the Centre came to our assistance. What has prevented the Congress government from doing the same? If money is not a problem to take up drought relief, let them release the money and take up works.”

Mr. Ashok said that till now the government has not issued orders to sink borewells or for fodder purchase while power connection to borewells are not taken up on priority. “We will demand release of White Paper on State finances during the Belagavi session.”

