BJP to seek explanation from Vishwanathfor his comments on Tipu Sultan

The party has a clear stance on the 18th century ruler and we are standing by it: Kateel

Taking exceptions to the remarks made by BJP legislator A.H. Vishwanath calling Tipu Sultan a son of the soil, BJP State unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he would seek an explanation from the former.

In his brief interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday morning, Mr. Kateel asserted his party’s stand on the 18th century ruler stating that it had been opposing Tipu Sultan and is committed to standing by it.

“I don’t know what statement Mr. Vishwanath has given, but it has appeared in the media and it is his personal opinion. The party has a clear stand on Tipu Sultan and we have been fighting for it. We are committed to keeping our stand. Anyway, I will seek an explanation from him [Mr. Vishwanath],” Mr. Kateel said.

Asked about the allegation by Congress leaders against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, that he was playing the role of “super Chief Minister”, Mr. Kateel said that his rival party was habitually making such baseless allegations when not in power.

“They [Congress leaders] are known for making baseless allegations. They, when not in power, become experts in making such allegations and hatching conspiracies to create confusion... the Chief Minister is efficient and ruling the State with his [Mr. Yediyurappa] experience and leadership. The Congress doesn’t have one leader who was comparable to Mr. Yediyurappa,” he said.

About Congress leaders releasing letters allegedly written by some BJP leaders to their high command against Mr. Vijayendra, Mr. Kateel said that the letters in question might have been created by Congress leaders themselves.

“Those letters might have been created by Congress leaders themselves as they are experts in such things. They are not able to find a national president for their party and they are making baseless allegations against the BJP. The Congress has become a shelter for the elderly. Let them find a national president for their party and solve the contradictions between D.K. Shivkumar [KPCC president] and Siddaramaiah [the former Chief Minister] before pointing their fingers at the BJP,” he said.