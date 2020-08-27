BJP to seek explanation from Vishwanath for his comments on Tipu Sultan

KALABURAGI

27 August 2020 14:03 IST

Taking exception to the remark made by BJP legislator A.H. Vishwanath hailing Tipu Sultan as a son of the soil, BJP State unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel said that he would seek an explanation from the former.

In his brief interaction with mediapersons in Kalaburagi on Thursday morning, Mr. Kateel asserted his party’s stand on the 18th Century Mysuru ruler by stating that his party had been opposing Tipu and is committed to it.

“I don’t know what statement Mr. Vishwanath has given, but it has appeared in the media and it is his personal opinion. The party has a clear stand on Tipu and we have been fighting for it. We are committed to our stand. Anyway, I will seek an explanation from him [Mr. Vishwanath],” Mr. Kateel said.

Asked about the Congress leaders’ allegation against B.Y. Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Kateel said that his rival party “is habituated to make baseless allegations when not in power”.

“They [Congress leaders] are known for it. They, when not in power, are experts in hatching conspiracies to make people confused... Chief Minister is efficient and ruling the State with his experience and leadership. Congress doesn’t have a single leader who could be comparable to Mr. Yediyurappa,” he said.

Asked about the Congress leaders having released the letters allegedly written by some of the BJP leaders to their high command against Mr. Vijayendra, he said that the letters in question might have been created by Congress leaders themselves.

“Those letters might have been created by Congress leaders themselves as they are experts in such things. They are not able to find a national president for their party and they are making baseless allegations against BJP. Congress has become a shelter for the elderly. Let them find a national president for their party and solve contradictions between DKS [KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar] and Siddaramanna [former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah] before pointing their fingers at BJP,” he said.