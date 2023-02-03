BJP to replicate U.P., Gujarat experiment

February 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The BJP in Karnataka is set to experiment with the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh model of trying to woo beneficiaries of Central and State schemes ahead of elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the BJP State core committee that met in Bengaluru on Friday. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told media persons after the core committee meeting that conventions of beneficiaries of State and Central schemes would be held in all the districts. The Ministers and leaders from the State would participate in these meetings.

Pointing out that beneficiaries of Central and State government schemes accounted for about 70% of voter population in every Assembly constituency, he said efforts would be turn them into BJP voters. “Such an experiment in Gujarat and UP has brought success to the BJP,” he said.

Similarly, prominent leaders would tour the State in four different teams sometime after the Budget session. The yatras would culminate in Davangere in the third week of March, he said. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the State for two to three times in February.