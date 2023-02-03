ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to replicate U.P., Gujarat experiment

February 03, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP in Karnataka is set to experiment with the Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh model of trying to woo beneficiaries of Central and State schemes ahead of elections.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the BJP State core committee that met in Bengaluru on Friday. BJP national general secretary C.T. Ravi told media persons after the core committee meeting that conventions of beneficiaries of State and Central schemes would be held in all the districts. The Ministers and leaders from the State would participate in these meetings.

Pointing out that beneficiaries of Central and State government schemes accounted for about 70% of voter population in every Assembly constituency, he said efforts would be turn them into BJP voters. “Such an experiment in Gujarat and UP has brought success to the BJP,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, prominent leaders would tour the State in four different teams sometime after the Budget session. The yatras would culminate in Davangere in the third week of March, he said. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would visit the State for two to three times in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US