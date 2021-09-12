BJP re-inducts Shashikanth Bijawad

An expelled BJP leader Shashikanth Bijwad beng re-inducted into the party on Sunday by district unit pPresident Arvind Bellad and the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar in Hubballi.

HUBBALLI

12 September 2021 18:30 IST

It decides to make his wife Deputy Mayor of Hubballi-Dharwad

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has no candidate belonging to Scheduled Castes (Woman) category in the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation, on Sunday re-inducted an expelled party worker, as his wife has won the election as an Independent.

BJP office-bearer Shashikanth Bijawad rebelled against his party after his wife was denied party ticket in the municipal election from Ward No 69. He fielded his wife Durgamma as Independent, leading to his expulsion from the party.

Holding a press conference in Hubballi along with district unit president and MLA Arvind Bellad, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar announced that the party’s core committee meeting on Saturday decided to welcome the expelled party worker back into its fold.

“Mr. Bijawad had approached the party soon after his wife’s victory. Discussions were held in the party circles and the core committee decided to re-induct him. His wife Durgamma will formally join the party soon,” he said.

When reminded about the party’s earlier decision of not revoking the expulsion of Mr. Bijawad for the next six years, Mr. Shettar clarified that in politics, certain decisions are taken keeping the developing situation in mind. He also defended that the expulsion was needed to maintain discipline among party workers.

Mr. Shettar also said that two or three Independent candidates who won the election too have approached the party. However, a decision on whether to induct them into the party will be taken only after consulting the local party workers of the respective wards, he said.

The former Chief Minister clarified that the decision on Mayor’s post has not been taken as the notification on mayoral election has not been issued yet. Discussions will be held and the candidate chosen only after the notification, he said.

He said that while the party has not won the expected number of seats, it should not be seen as a setback to the party leaders in the district. The election was held in a hurry and there were a lot of issues with the electoral roll which consequently led to low polling percentage. Despite these things, the party has emerged as the single largest party and is set to come to power, he said.

BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai was present.