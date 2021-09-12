BJP to re-induct expelled worker, to make his wife Deputy Mayor

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has no candidate belonging to Scheduled Castes (Woman) category in the Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation, has decided to re-induct an expelled party worker as his wife has won the election as an Independent.

BJP office-bearer Shashikanth Bijawad rebelled against his party after his wife was denied party ticket in the municipal election from Ward no 69. He fielded his wife Durgamma as Independent candidate leading to his expulsion from the party.

Holding a press conference in Hubballi along with district unit president and MLA Arvind Bellad, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar announced that the party’s core committee meeting on Saturday decided to welcome the expelled party worker back into its fold.

“Mr. Bijawad had approached the party soon after his wife’s victory. Discussions were held in the party circles and the core committee decided to re-induct him. His wife Durgamma will formally join the party,” he said.

When reminded about the party’s earlier decision of not revoking the expulsion of Mr. Bijawad for the next six years, Mr. Shettar clarified that in politics certain decisions are taken keeping the developing situation in mind. He also defended that the expulsion was needed to maintain discipline among party workers.

Mr. Shettar also said that two-three Independent candidates who won the election too have approached the party. However, a decision on whether to induct them into the party will be taken only after consulting the local party workers of the respective wards, he said.

The former Chief Minister clarified that the decision on Mayor’s post has not been taken yet as the notification on mayoral election has not been issued yet. Discussions will be held and the candidate chosen only after notification, he said.

He said that while the party has not got the expected number of seats, it should not be seen as a setback to the party leaders in the district. The election was held in a hurry and there were a lot of issues with the electoral roll which consequently led to low polling percentage. In spite of these things, the party has emerged as the single largest party and is set to come to power, he said.

BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginakai was present.