BJP to provide legal support to farmers if they challenge Waqf Board notices

BJP will provide legal support to farmers who want to approach court against the issue of notices by the Waqf Board, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“We are with the farmers. The State government is trying to take away their lands, but they are protesting. They have sworn not to part with their lands at any cost. We will stand with them. We will provide them all support, including legal support, if they are to approach the High Court or Supreme Court,” Mr. Joshi told reporters.

He interacted with farmers who were protesting in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and addressed them.

He said that Congress was following a destructive path. Its’ Muslim appeasement will destroy the country. “We suspect that the State government is using the Waqf Board to take over farmland. The board has issued notices to Hindu religious institutions, Hindu farmers and the poor, with the intention to take over those properties. We will not allow that. These farmers are cultivating lands for generations over hundreds of years. The Congress government is trying to snatch the lands. We will protect the poor farmers. BJP supports the farmers’ struggle. Those who made the farmers sit in tents in protest, will land up in jail,’‘ he said.