GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP to provide legal support to farmers if they challenge Waqf Board notices

Congress government trying to take over lands of farmers, says Pralhad Joshi

Published - October 30, 2024 08:02 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, and other BJP leaders meeting farmers who are protesting against Waqf Board notices in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, MP Ramesh Jigajinagi, and other BJP leaders meeting farmers who are protesting against Waqf Board notices in Vijayapura on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

BJP will provide legal support to farmers who want to approach court against the issue of notices by the Waqf Board, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said in Vijayapura on Wednesday.

“We are with the farmers. The State government is trying to take away their lands, but they are protesting. They have sworn not to part with their lands at any cost. We will stand with them. We will provide them all support, including legal support, if they are to approach the High Court or Supreme Court,” Mr. Joshi told reporters.

He interacted with farmers who were protesting in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office and addressed them.

He said that Congress was following a destructive path. Its’ Muslim appeasement will destroy the country. “We suspect that the State government is using the Waqf Board to take over farmland. The board has issued notices to Hindu religious institutions, Hindu farmers and the poor, with the intention to take over those properties. We will not allow that. These farmers are cultivating lands for generations over hundreds of years. The Congress government is trying to snatch the lands. We will protect the poor farmers. BJP supports the farmers’ struggle. Those who made the farmers sit in tents in protest, will land up in jail,’‘ he said.

Published - October 30, 2024 08:02 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Belgaum / farmland / farms / arable farming / demonstration / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / land resources

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.