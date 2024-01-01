BJP to protest against arrest of Hindu activists

January 01, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Bengaluru

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok on Monday alleged that the Congress government has been arresting workers of Hindu organisations at a time when the Ram temple in Ayodhya is being inaugurated, and warned of protests by BJP against such arrests.

“The Congress is again pursuing politics of hate. In the erstwhile Siddaramaiah’s government, Hindu activists were murdered. When people are awaiting the inauguration of the temple in Ayodhya, the Congress is portraying an atmosphere of fear,” he told reporters here. He said: “Two activists from Hubballi, who had taken part in Ram Janmabhoomi movement, have been sent to jail in connection with a 30 year old case. I had also taken part in the movement. Will you arrest me too ? Do you have the courage to arrest me?”.

Urging the government to withdraw the cases on Hindu activists, Mr. Ashok said that they are aware of discussions in police department to dust up old cases and arrest activists. “The BJP will protest this kind of hate politics.” He alleged that: “Mr. Siddaramaiah is keen on celebrating Tipu Jayanti State wide, but does not like Kesari. His character is to break religions for vote. In the past, he tried to break Veerashaiva Lingayats.”

The Leader of the Opposition said that development works are not happening in the State and Congress legislators themselves are pointing out at it. “There are differences in the government and there are chances of change of Chief Minister in the State, and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar has indicated about it. People can expect big development in the State after Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Police version

Meanwhile, according to Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, the arrest of Hindu activist Shrikanth Pujari in connection with a case of violence in Hubballi on December 5, 1992 is part of a routine process to trace accused persons in long pending cases.

The Commissioner told presspersons that the police had traced accused in 37 long-pending case including those of violence, drugs, theft and other crimes and in one case accused had been arrested in a 45-year old case.

She said that Shrikanth Pujari was one among the 9 accused in the case who was arrested last Friday. In fact, three other accused persons in the same case had passed away, the same had been intimated to the court. “It is just another long pending case wherein the accused has been traced and arrested,” she said.

