BJP to organise OBC convention in Bengaluru on November 21

The BJP OBC Morcha will organise a state-level convention of the backward classes at the Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 21.

Announcing this at a workers’ meeting of the morcha here on Wednesday, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister K.S. Eshwarappa said over 2,000 delegates were expected to participate in the convention.

Former MPs, former legislators and former Ministers from all the 224 Assembly constituencies of the State would also participate in the convention apart from office-bearers of the morcha, he said. Mr. Eshwarappa has been given the responsibility of organising the backward classes on behalf of the BJP.

He said maximum representation had been given in the Union Cabinet to the backward classes and Dalits. The BJP dispensation in Karnataka had earlier given ₹100 crore to various mutts of backward classes. This had helped such mutts to develop educational institutions, hostels, and hospitals, he maintained.

Arguing that it was not wrong to participate in the community-related programme, Mr. Eshwarappa asked the morcha to work as a link between the government, elected representatives and the backward classes. He also claimed that a large number of OBCs and Dalits now backed the BJP.