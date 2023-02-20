ADVERTISEMENT

BJP to organise meetings of all its seven morchas in Yadgir district from tomorrow

February 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district unit has organised meetings of all its seven morchas in Yadgir district from February 22 to March 15, according to district unit president Sharnabhupal Reddy and district unit secretary Venkatareddy Abbetumkur.

Addressing a joint press conference in Yadgir on Monday, Mr. Reddy and Mr. Abbetumkur said that the party has decided to conduct of meeting of its morchas to inform people about the development work taken up by the Union and State governments.

The BJP has seven morchas such as Youth Morcha, the Women Morcha, the Raitha Morcha, the OBC Morcha, the Scheduled Castes Morcha, the Scheduled Tribes Morcha and the Minority Morcha and the meeting of all these seven morchas will be held in all the four Assembly constituencies in the district. There will be three meetings in Yadgir alone, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Union Ministers, MPs, Rajya Sabha members, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, morcha presidents and party members will attend the meetings, they said.

State executive member of the Scheduled Castes Morcha Parasuram Kurkundi, State secretary of the Minority Morcha Hussain Bhasha Kurkundi, president of the Women Morcha Veena Modi, secretary of Women Morcha Sneha Rasalkar and district secretary of the Scheduled Castes Morcha Nagaraj Beernur were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US