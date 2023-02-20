BJP to organise meetings of all its seven morchas in Yadgir district from tomorrow

February 20, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - Yadgir

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district unit has organised meetings of all its seven morchas in Yadgir district from February 22 to March 15, according to district unit president Sharnabhupal Reddy and district unit secretary Venkatareddy Abbetumkur.

Addressing a joint press conference in Yadgir on Monday, Mr. Reddy and Mr. Abbetumkur said that the party has decided to conduct of meeting of its morchas to inform people about the development work taken up by the Union and State governments.

The BJP has seven morchas such as Youth Morcha, the Women Morcha, the Raitha Morcha, the OBC Morcha, the Scheduled Castes Morcha, the Scheduled Tribes Morcha and the Minority Morcha and the meeting of all these seven morchas will be held in all the four Assembly constituencies in the district. There will be three meetings in Yadgir alone, he added.

Union Ministers, MPs, Rajya Sabha members, Ministers, MLAs, MLCs, morcha presidents and party members will attend the meetings, they said.

State executive member of the Scheduled Castes Morcha Parasuram Kurkundi, State secretary of the Minority Morcha Hussain Bhasha Kurkundi, president of the Women Morcha Veena Modi, secretary of Women Morcha Sneha Rasalkar and district secretary of the Scheduled Castes Morcha Nagaraj Beernur were present.