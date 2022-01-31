BJP to livestream Modi speech on Budget at district, taluk centres

Bengaluru

The BJP has decided to start building a tempo for the Assembly elections in the State next year, using the Union Budget. It will livestream Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech on Budget on February 2 by setting up giant screens at taluk and district centres.

About 150 people, including MPs, MLAs and party workers, would be present at each of these streaming sessions, according BJP MLC N. Ravikumar. While an Union Minister would be in Bengaluru to decipher the Union Budget through media interaction on February 5, the party has scheduled a series of workshops with experts, industry leaders and academicians from February 5 to 15 on various proposals in the Budget.

During this period, the party would also hold awareness workshops with the potential beneficiaries of the Budget from different cross sections, he said. According to sources, the party is keen to build goodwill about the Union Budget as part of its preparations for the 2023 Assembly elections.

