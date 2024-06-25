BJP to lay siege to Chief Minister’s house next month in protest against price rise

BJP members plan to lay a siege to the official residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on July 3 or 4, to condemn price rise arising from the Congress government decision to increase taxes on fuel.

“We will lead a procession from the Vidhana Soudha to the Chief Minister’s residence. We will block Mr. Siddaramaiah from coming out,” Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said in Belagavi on Tuesday.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and others are leading an anti-people government. They are sucking the poor man’s blood,” Mr. Ashok told reporters.

“This is the story of Alibaba and the government of 40 thieves,” he said.

“In the name of guarantees, they have bankrupted the State’s finances. They are taking out their anger arising out of their Lok Sabha election defeat on the people. It seems like the price hike season has started in the State. Prices of several commodities, including cement, iron, vegetables and even milk and alcohol has increased. In less than a year, milk prices have been increased twice. If it is a burden on women and children, it is also a burden for elders who come home after hard work and have a drink or two at night to relax,” he said.

“When we increased the price of petrol and diesel in the past, Mr. Siddaramaiah accused us of not having basic dignity. Now that he has increased fuel tax, does he have any dignity? He seems to have multiple tongues,” he said.

Mr. Ashok said that the Karnataka Congress is pooling money to be sent to the party high command for expenses to cover Assembly elections in other States. “But Congress leaders should realise that the people’s curse will hit them hard and their government will not last long,” he said.

Mr. Shivakumar had not set foot on Channapatna for the last 20 years. But now he wants to go there as he wants to create political space for his brother D.K. Suresh who was trounced by Dr. Manjunath in the Lok Sabha elections. The people of the constituency know their game very well and the brothers will not succeed, he said.

Mr. Ashok said that Mr. Siddaramaiah was the mastermind of the internal fight in the Congress. He is responsible for Mr. Suresh losing the Lok Sabha elections. It is Mr. Siddaramaiah who has brought up the discussion of additional Deputy Chief Minister posts. That is to retain his seat, he added.

Mr. Ashok said that Annasaheb Jolle, who lost in the Chikkodi Lok Sabha constituency, had submitted a complaint to the High Command about “non- cooperation of some party leaders in his campaign”.

“We were hoping to win four more seats, including Chikkodi and Kalaburagi. All these issues will be discussed internally,” he said.

Asked why leaders like B.S. Yediyurappa did not even come to Chikkodi constituency for campaigning, Mr. Ashok said that all such reasons will be discussed in the party fora.