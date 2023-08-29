BJP to launch voter awareness campaign next month

August 29, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KALABURAGI

As part of the BJP’s nationwide Matadara Chetana Maha Abhiyaan campaign to ensure that the party secures the maximum votes in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the district unit of the BJP will launch the campaign in September to help register new voters, include people who have changed their address and correct voter card details.

BJP Urban district unit president Siddaji Patil, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Tuesday, said that a district-level committee of three members will be formed for the purpose. Also, each Assembly constituency will have a three-member committee. Parliament members of the party, legislators and the former legislators will be the members of such committees.

Kalaburagi Rural MLA Basavaraj Mattimod has said that the Congress-led State government has not yet released the MLA local area development funds [₹50 lakh] for the legislators. “Though the Congress leaders are claiming that the funds have been released to all the legislators, we have not yet received it”, Mr. Mattimod added.

The funds for the development works have been completely stopped, due to the five guarantees launched by the Congress-led government in the State, he said.

Replying to a question, Mr. Mattimod exuded the confidence of his party winning at least 22-23 seats in the State in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

