BJP to launch publicity drive on development projects taken up during 9 years of Modi government

June 16, 2023 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The BJP will launch a month-long publicity drive to highlight the development works in the region to mark the completion of years of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister.

This includes meeting with intellectuals of the city by BJP top brass and addressing of party workers by the Central leadership including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 22. Similar meetings will be held in Mandya and Chamarajanagar as well, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

He told mediapersons here on Friday that as far as Mysuru-specific development works are concerned, the contribution of Mr. Modi was immense and more than ₹10,000 crore had been released for the completion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project. This, he said, would pave way for greater investment and industrialisation in Mysuru.

In addition, the Mysuru airport has become fully operational and funds have been released for its expansion while the NHAI was set to take up six-laning of the Mysuru-Nanjangud Road.

Similarly, the Prime Minister has approved the greenfield Mysuru-Kushalnagar highway at a cost of nearly ₹4,000 crore and it would be completed within 18 months, said Mr. Simha.

Jal Jeevan Mission

He said the BJP at the Centre under Mr. Modi was set to ensure that there was piped drinking water supply to all the households under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Mr. Simha said that more than 60 years of Congress rule had not resulted in provision of drinking water to the villages and the BJP under PM Modi was making rapid strides. He said JJM was a flagship project of Mr. Modi and making drinking water provision had become a top priority to him. A cluster of villages in Hunsur, Kushalnagar, Periypatana, Chamundeshwari, Mysuru Urban and Kodagu coming under his constituency was being covered under JJM, he added.

Legacy waste

Within the city the legacy waste reckoned to be over 3 lakh tonnes will be cleared for which the tendering process was on and the BJP had released funds for it, said Mr. Simha.

As far as railways was concerned, steps have been taken and funds released for shoring up facilities at Ashokapuram and Belagola while the main railway station at Mysuru city was being revamped with additional four platforms and pit lines so that it could meet the future requirements.

Mr. Simha said healthcare infrastructure was being shored up as well and a unit of Kidwai for cancer treatment would become functional in Mysuru in due course. The MP said 26 acres of land for the proposed international cricket stadium at Mysuru has been identified afresh near Bogadi as the earlier site near Sathgalli had a water body in the vicinity and the land was deemed not feasible.

MLA T.S. Srivatsa and other leaders were present.