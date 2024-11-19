BJP to launch ‘our land, our right’ campaign on Waqf row

Upping the ante on the episode of the waqf board issuing notices to some farmers and property owners, a process now halted by the government, the Opposition BJP has decided to launch a State-wide campaign titled “Our land, our right” on December 21 and 22, in the middle of the winter session of the State legislature scheduled to be held in Belagavi.

At a press conference in Bengaluru on Tuesday, BJP leader C.N. Ashwath Narayan said the party leaders, workers, and affected farmers would hold a protest in front of the offices of Deputy Commissioners of districts and tahsildars of taluks on those two days against such eviction exercise by the waqf board. The party would also take up the issue in the legislature session, he said.

The BJP has constituted three teams led by its State president B.Y. Vijayendra and Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashok and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy to collect information from people affected, he said. These teams would tour the State from December first week and meet farmers as well as heads of religious institutions and mutts. The party has also formed five-member committees comprising farmers and advocates in all the districts, Mr. Narayan said.

Based on the report from these committees, the party would place the issue before both the Houses of the State legislature during the winter session, he said.

In addition to the two-day State-wide protest, the party would also hold a convention in Belagavi ahead of the legislature session on waqf issue, he said. Mr. Narayan maintained that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said that no property would be taken over by the waqf board only after the BJP took up the issue effectively.