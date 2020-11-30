BJP to launch gram panchayat poll campaign from Bidar, Kalaburagi

KALABURAGI

30 November 2020 21:15 IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which appears to have taken the gram panchayat elections very seriously this time has planned to launch its poll campaign for Kalyana Karnataka region in a big way from Bidar and Kalaburagi on December 1 and 2, respectively. The party has also planned to rope in a majority of its leaders to participate in the poll campaign to ensure the victory of party-supported candidates in the elections which have been termed as an “election of party workers”.

Addressing a media conference at a party office here on Monday, party’s district presidents for Kalaburagi Rural and Urban units Shivaraj Patil Raddewadagi and Siddaji Patil, respectively, and a former legislator and party in-charge of gram panchayat elections in Kalaburagi district Amarnath Patil and other leaders said that the poll campaign would be launched with rallies of party workers.

Deputy Chief Ministers Govind Karjol and Laxman Savadi, Housing Minister V. Somanna, Social Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu and Lok Sabha members from Bidar and Kalaburagi Bhagwanth Khuba and Umesh Jadhav would be among those who would participate in the poll campaign in the Kalyana Karnataka region, they added.

“At a recent meeting in Bengaluru, BJP national general secretary B.L. Santhosh and party State unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel have said that the gram panchayat elections were the ‘election of party workers’. They said that the party workers had worked hard to ensure the victories of party candidates in Assembly and Lok Sabha elections and put the party into power in the State and the Centre and it was the time for the party to ensure that the hard-working party workers assumed power in the gram panchayats. We are, accordingly, roping in the entire party into the gram panchayat poll campaign. Though gram panchayat elections are not fought on party symbols, we would field our candidates for all the seats and campaign for them,” Mr. Raddewadagi said.

A team headed by zilla panchayat members from the party or, in the absence of the party’s zilla panchayat members, those who contested and lost the zilla panchayat polls the last time would be formed to finalise the candidates and supervise the poll campaign, he added.

According to information provided, there will be conferences and bike rallies of party workers in Bidar on December 1 and in Kalaburagi and Sedam on December 2 to mark the beginning of the campaign.