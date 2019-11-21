Karnataka

BJP to launch bypoll campaign from tomorrow

CM and Kateel will begin their poll tour from different directions on that day

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to formally launch its campaign for the bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies from November 23 with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and party State president Nalin Kumar Kateel beginning the State tour separately.

While the Chief Minister will begin his poll tour from the northern constituency of Athani, Mr. Kateel will start from the southern constituency of K.R. Pet.

Itinerary released

According to the itinerary released by party State general secretary Arvind Limbavali, Mr. Yediyurappa will address election campaign meetings in three constituencies a day and complete the first round of tour in all the 15 Assembly constituencies on November 27. He will commence his second round from November 28 and finish on December 3.

Mr. Limbavali, who also released the party’s pamphlet for the bypolls, said “political stability” will be the main agenda for the party in all constituencies going to polls. Also, the BJP will try to convince that having the same party governments in the Centre and State was an added advantage, he said.

Micro-management

The BJP is resorting to micro-management in the crucial bypolls to 15 Assembly constituencies. The party on Thursday announced that it would complete the process of formation of 4,185 booth-level committees in the constituencies by Sunday.

The party appears to be using bypolls to strengthen its grassroot-level cadre in the 15 constituencies, which it had lost in 2018, by forming booth-level committees. The party has decided to form separate WhatsApp groups in all 4,185 groups.

