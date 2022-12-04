BJP to intensify and take Jana Sankalpa Yatre rallies to more towns and villages

December 04, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - Belagavi

Enthused by the strong support for the Jana Sankalpa Yatre rallies across the State, the BJP has decided to intensify and extend them in the coming months, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in Hubballi on Sunday.

He said that the rallies will be held in more towns and villages and senior leaders will address them. “We have already held such rallies in Kalyan Karnataka, Mumbai Karnataka and Central Karnataka. They will be taken to more areas in future,’‘ he said.

In these rallies, leaders will try to create awareness about the welfare schemes and development programmes of the Central and State governments. To a query, he said that it was natural for a party to reach out to the people before election time.

About some wall writings in Shiralkoppa town in Shivamogga district, inviting young people to join the outlawed Popular Front of India, the Chief Minister said that the police will take appropriate action.