BJP to hold six mega rallies in September, October, says Bommai

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 20:10 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP in Karnataka will hold mammoth rallies at six places across the State in September and October.

“The rallies are being organised as per directions of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. After discussion, it has been decided to hold rallies at six places in the State during September and October,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here after meeting the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He said that the rallies had been discussed during Mr. Yediyurappa’s meeting with Mr. Nadda during the former’s visit to Delhi recently.

Mr. Bommai also said the arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangaluru on September 2 were discussed. “Discussion regarding the tour of Karnataka by different teams led by State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mr. Nadda and Mr. Yediyurappa in the coming weeks was also discussed,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said that decisions regarding State programmes for September and October would be discussed with senior leaders in the State before taking the final call. “National leaders have instructed us to make the Janotsava to be held in Doddaballapur on September 8 a successful event,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bharatiya Janata Party
Mangalore

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app