BJP to hold six mega rallies in September, October, says Bommai

The BJP in Karnataka will hold mammoth rallies at six places across the State in September and October.

“The rallies are being organised as per directions of BJP National President J.P. Nadda. After discussion, it has been decided to hold rallies at six places in the State during September and October,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters here after meeting the former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. He said that the rallies had been discussed during Mr. Yediyurappa’s meeting with Mr. Nadda during the former’s visit to Delhi recently.

Mr. Bommai also said the arrangements for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mangaluru on September 2 were discussed. “Discussion regarding the tour of Karnataka by different teams led by State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Mr. Nadda and Mr. Yediyurappa in the coming weeks was also discussed,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that decisions regarding State programmes for September and October would be discussed with senior leaders in the State before taking the final call. “National leaders have instructed us to make the Janotsava to be held in Doddaballapur on September 8 a successful event,” he said.