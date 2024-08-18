BJP to hold protest on August 19 demanding Siddaramaiah’s resignation

Heightening its attack, the Opposition BJP is set to stage a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Vidhana Soudha premises on Monday demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the wake of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot providing sanction for investigation into the alleged irregularities in the allotment of sites to his wife by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Announcing this at a press conference in Bengaluru on Sunday, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said party MPs, legislators, former MPs, and former legislators would take part in the protest. It may be noted that the Congress too is holding protest rallies on Monday condemning the sanction provided by the Governor.

Taking exception to the Congress resorting to protests across the State condemning the sanction accorded by the Governor to conduct a probe against the Chief Minister, Mr. Ashok wondered how could the Congress describe Mr. Siddaramaiah as clean when he has 65 cases against him. He argued that the Congress should have welcomed the Governor’s sanction as the inquiry would determine whether he is clean or not.

He questioned the moral right of the Congress to protest against conducting an inquiry against the Chief Minister.

Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka has become an ATM for the Congress high command, he said it too had backed the alleged corruption of the Chief Minister.

Stating that BJP leaders L.K. Advani and B.S. Yediyurappa had relinquished their posts when there were allegations against them, he urged the Chief Minister to follow their examples.

