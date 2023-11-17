HamberMenu
BJP to hold legislature party meeting today to choose Opposition leader

November 17, 2023 03:27 am | Updated 03:27 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Close on the heels of appointing its State president, the Principal Opposition BJP is holding a legislature party meeting in Bengaluru on Friday to choose the Leader of the Opposition. The BJP is set to choose its legislature party leader, who will go on to become Leader of the Opposition, nearly six months after the Assembly polls. 

As the party has already chosen B.Y. Vijayendra, a Lingayat leader, as its State president, the Leader of the Opposition is likely to be from the other dominant community of Vokkaliga or from one of the OBC communities. Vokkaliga leaders as well as former Deputy Chief Ministers R. Ashok and C.N. Ashwath Narayan and OBC leader Sunil Kumar are the frontrunners for the post. BJP Central observers too are expected to attend the legislature party meeting. 

The meeting is being held ahead of the winter session of the State legislature session in Belagavi from December first week. The earlier two sessions, including the Budget session, had been held without the Opposition leader. This had triggered criticism from the ruling Congress, besides embarrassing the BJP. 

