BJP to hold Labharthi conventions at taluk-level in January

December 31, 2022 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, apparently “unsatisfied” at the party’s performance in the State, directed the State unit to hold “Labharthi” (beneficiary) conventions of both State and Union government schemes in all taluks in the next one month.

“For instance, more than two lakh students have benefited from the Raita Vidya Nidhi scheme started by Basavaraj Bommai in Bengaluru districts alone. We will mobilise all beneficiaries of welfare schemes,” Revenue Minister R. Ashok said. “Mr. Shah took to task many district units and State leaders and set new targets for the State unit giving a one-month deadline, before he visits the State again,” another senior party leader said.

Cabinet expansion?

Meanwhile, uncertainty hangs over the most awaited decisions: Cabinet expansion and change of the State party unit chief. While the party was abuzz with speculations that the Cabinet would be expanded soon, some senior leaders who were part of the deliberations said Mr. Shah was non-committal on the issue.

However, other leaders insisted the expansion will happen over the next two weeks. While there has been clamour for a new party chief going into elections, Mr. Shah did not discuss the issue during the meeting, indicating there may not be a change on the cards, sources said.

BSY’s absence

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was conspicuous by his absence during Mr. Shah’s two-day visit to the State. Amidst speculations of a rift between the former and the incumbent Chief Ministers, party leaders were keen to play it down. “Mr. Yediyurappa had a pre-committed trip to Singapore which he had informed the party of a month ago,” said a senior party leader.