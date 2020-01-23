BJP to hoist tricolour in 58,000 booths in support of CAA

The BJP State unit would hold flag-hoisting ceremonies in all the 58,000 booths in the State to express solidarity with the CAA on January 26, BJP State general secretary N. Ravikumar has said.

Mr. Ravikumar told presspersons here on Wednesday that this programme is aimed at countering the misunderstanding being spread by the Opposition parties, especially the Congress, about CAA.

The Congress has resorted to a propaganda against the CAA targeting the Muslim community. Therefore, the onus would be on the BJP to remove such wrong understanding among them and inform about how their life would not get affected by the new Act, he said.

Working on this direction, the party has already directly contacted over 75 lakh people in the State through various means. The party workers have visited over 27 lakh households, collected signature of over 6.7 lakh people. And, around 1.6 lakh people have directly written letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi supporting the CAA, he said and added that the party has set a target to reach out to at least one crore people by January 26.

The BJP has asked all booth presidents to hoist the national flag on Republic Day in their areas and collect the signatures of people attending such functions. Elected representatives from the respective booths would also attend, he said and added that if Ministers in the Union Cabinet and also the State Cabinet were available, they too would take part.

Booth-level presidents would speak on the CAA and hold discussions with the public on the plight of refugees who have fled to India due to religious persecution in the three Islamic countries. The attendants would also be requested to give a miss call to Ph: 8866288662 in support of CCA, he said.

BJP State general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai, who was present at the press conference, lashed out at the former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy and termed his reported comment on the Mangaluru explosives case as “lousy”. Being a former Chief Minister, he should not speak lightly about the police force. Such comments may demoralise the police, he said.