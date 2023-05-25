May 25, 2023 05:26 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - MYSURU

In his first media conference after the BJP’s electoral debacle in Karnataka, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha demanded that the guarantee schemes announced by the Congress during the election campaign should be implemented without conditions.

Speaking to mediapersons in Mysuru on May 25, Mr. Simha said that the Congress will be given time till June 1 to implement the schemes without any strings or conditions attached, failing which the BJP will take to the streets.

‘’During the election campaign both Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar repeatedly said, in every speech, that 200 units of power would be free, and they did not imply that there were any conditions, then. Hence, they should not introduce conditions now. People have voted for the Congress because of the 5 guarantee schemes, and these schemes should be implemented without delay or conditions to benefit all,” said Mr. Simha.

‘’The BJP will take to the streets, and urge the people not to pay the electricity bill if their consumption is below 200 units. In case, the consumption is higher, then the first 200 units should be treated as free, and only the difference amount should be paid. I will personally lead the agitation in Mysuru-Kodagu region,” he added.

Pointing to the Congress advertisements of the five guarantee schemes, Mr. Simha said, “Nowhere is there an asterisk or a foot note to imply that conditions apply. It is unconditional and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar should keep their word.”

Though the Congress had announced 5 guarantee schemes, the BJP is seeking the implementation of only 3 schemes by June 1. They are — free bus travel for women, unemployment support for graduates and diploma holders without conditions, and 200 units of free electricity.

‘’The Congress made similar promises in Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, besides promising to shift to the Old Pension Scheme, but none of them has been implemented so far,” claimed Mr. Simha.

He said the BJP suffered a setback because of the guarantee schemes. The party should have woken up as and when the schemes were announced, as similar promises were made by AAP in Punjab, and the Congress in Himachal Pradesh where the two parties were elected to power.

The BJP was in power in Karnataka for 3 years and 10 months of which more than 2 years were spent in battling the COVID-19 pandemic. The State was devastated by floods the following year.

