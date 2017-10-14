BJP to grade its booths

Micro-management of booth-level politics appears to be the mantra for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s State unit ahead of Assembly elections, emulating the model adopted by its Uttar Pradesh unit.

Various meetings of the BJP, including the core committee held in Bengaluru on Friday emphasised this strategy. It has decided to grade all booths based on the party’s strength. “We will grade booths as A, B and C categories based on a realistic assessment of extent of support the party may expect in those areas,” said BJP State general secretary C.T. Ravi.

Local leaders would be tasked to improve the party’s hold in the “weak” booths. This is in tune with the roadmap of party national president Amit Shah. The grading of booths is expected to be completed by mid-November.

The meetings also reviewed preparations for the party’s much-hyped Parivarthana yatra to be launched in Bengaluru on November 2 by Mr. Amit Shah.