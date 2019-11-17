BJP to divide Bengaluru into three organisational districts

Regaining ground in its traditional support base of Bengaluru appears to be one of the immediate focus areas for the Bharatiya Janata Party, as it is set to divide the city into three organisational districts for effective control and micro-management.

Earlier, the party organisation had divided Bengaluru into two districts of Bengaluru city and urban. However, now the party wants to increase it to three to synchronise with the three parliamentary seats coming under the jurisdiction of Bengaluru city.

According to sources in the party, the formation of three organisational districts and appointment of office-bearers to them would be completed within a few weeks. The move has assumed significance as the State is set to witness byelections to 15 Assembly seats, of which four are from Bengaluru. Also, byelections to one more Assembly seat in Bengaluru would have to be held soon after clarity emerges on the election petition. Elections for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike too are scheduled to be held in the next calendar year.

“Our aim is to strengthen the party organisation in Bengaluru, which accounts for a big chunk of 28 Assembly constituencies. Putting up a good show in Bengaluru can tilt political balance in the State,” says a BJP leader from Bengaluru. The present aim for the party is to win all three bypolls to Assembly from the city besides returning to power again in the BBMP, he said.

The party had earlier established a stronghold on Bengaluru by winning 17 Assembly constituencies in the city. But presently, its tally has dwindled to 11. “The need to improve hold on Bengaluru has been the focus especially after the party had to sit in the Opposition despite winning 104 seats,” another party leader said.

The BJP, presently in power at both the State and the BBMP, is keen to utilise the opportunity to strengthen its base in Bengaluru. This is also visible with sudden focus on Bengaluru infrastructure over the last few weeks.

While Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, who has kept the Bengaluru development portfolio, has promised to bring about visible changes in infrastructure development of the city within 100 days, sources said that efforts are also on to see if the Bengaluru Metro Rail project could either be expedited or completed within deadline. While there is a move to reduce fares of BMTC buses, the sub-urban rail project too is prominent on the government’s agenda for Bengaluru, sources said.

The party, which misses the late leader Ananth Kumar in addressing city issues, is also trying to project Deputy Chief Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan as its face for Bengaluru. “Handling issues related to a big city like Bengaluru is a challenge. Our plans of strengthening the party here will depend on how our government as well as BBMP would be able to deliver on the promises,” said a senior BJP leader.