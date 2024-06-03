BJP to continue protest till Nagendra resigns

The BJP has declared that it will not stop its protest till Minister B. Nagendra resigns in the wake of the financial fraud in the Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation.

Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru on Monday, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly R. Ashok said the BJP was also considering petitioning the Governor, staging a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue, and also holding demonstrations in all the district centres seeking resignation of the Minister.

Meanwhile, the BJP also took to social media to question Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on whether he “lacks guts” to either ask Mr. Nagendra to quit or sack him.

It has been alleged that of the about ₹187.33 crore deposited in the Union Bank of India, about ₹94 crore had been moved to 14 accounts belonging to IT companies in Ratnakar Bank and a Hyderabad-based cooperative bank using forged signatures and documents. The BJP has been saying that the money had been moved to unauthorised accounts based on “oral instructions from the Minister.”