BJP to campaign from June 1 to 30 in all LS constituencies to mark 9th anniversary of Modi govt.

May 31, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

The Opposition BJP is set to take up a month-long campaign from June 1 in the State to mark the 9th anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. The saffron party, which met with a miserable defeat in the recently held Karnataka Assembly elections, is trying to use the campaign to begin its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel held a meeting with a few chosen MPs to discuss the ways and means of holding the campaign.

Door-to-door campaign

The campaign, which will be taken up in all the Lok Sabha constituencies of the State, will involve various activities including door-to-door visits by the party workers to create awareness about the achievements of the Modi government, according to Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba. The party workers would give information on the infrastructure development taken up in each of the Lok Sabha constituency in nine years.

The party would also hold separate meetings of beneficiaries of various central schemes in each Lok Sabha constituency. Meetings of intellectuals and businesspersons would also be conducted. The party would organise yoga day in each Lok Sabha constituency.

He said the party organisation would take up this campaign with an eye on preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. They would also create awareness among the alleged failures of the two successive UPA governments, he said.

Sources in the BJP said the party organisation was keen to use the occasion to galvanise the party cadre and to boost its morale that has been low after the defeat in the Assembly polls.

Focus on ‘guarantees’

Stating that they are waiting for the new Congress government in the State to take an official decision on the nature of implementation of its major poll guarantees, sources in the BJP said the party would also focus on the guarantees during its campaign. “Depending on the government’s decision, we will also focus on the failure to reach guarantees to all the people if there are any conditions for the implementation of guarantees,” a party senior leader said.

“We have decided to keep aside our own organisational issues of appointing a new State president and legislature party leader for some time now so that we can focus mainly on the failure to effectively implement poll guarantees,” a BJP State leader said.