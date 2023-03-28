ADVERTISEMENT

BJP ticket after Election Commission announces polling dates, says Jagadish Shettar

March 28, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party will announce the names of its candidates after the Election Commission announces the election dates and issues the relevant notification.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Tuesday, Mr. Shettar said that as it has been seen of late, including during the elections in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and other States, the BJP announced its list of candidates after the election notification and the same strategy will be followed in Karnataka too.

The former Chief Minister said that irrespective of the visits by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and others, the BJP will come to power with a thumping majority. In fact, the arrival of Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka will only add more seats to the BJP’s tally, he said.

On some leaders from the BJP switching sides and aligning with other parties, Mr. Shettar said that it is natural for some to defect to other parties, but that will not make any difference to the BJP as the party has grown enormously in the last few years.

On the disqualification of Mr. Rahul Gandhi as Member of Parliament, Mr. Shettar said that it has been done within the legal framework and as per the Constitution. Protesting against a legal action is not right, he said.

