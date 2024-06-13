GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP terms efforts to arrest BSY as ‘politics of vendetta’

Published - June 13, 2024 11:01 pm IST - BENGALURU

Satish Kumar B S 2291

While a Bengaluru court has issued an arrest warrant against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa in a case registered against him on March 14 under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the BJP has described it as “politics of vendetta” and demanded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s response in this regard.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, BJP MLCs C.T. Ravi, N. Ravikumar and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy maintained that the Congress government was trying to act against Mr. Yediyurappa out of vendetta as Mr. Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were facing court cases due to their allegations that the erstwhile BJP dispensation indulged in collection of 40 per cent commission from contractors.

Referring to the earlier statement of Home Minister G. Parameshwara that there was no stuff in the case and that the complainant had filed such complaints against more than 60 people, they wondered why the government which waited for more than three months after filing the complaint, was now trying to arrest Mr. Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, BJP State general secretary P. Rajiv maintained that it was not right to politicise anything and everything for political reasons.

“It was a false case filed three months ago. No one bothered about it until the election results came. Mr. Yediyurappa has already appeared for investigation three or four times. If called, he will go again. We have confidence in the judiciary.”

